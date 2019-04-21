|
Cavins, Richard "Rick" John Age 51. Beloved husband of Nina (nee Napolitano) loving father of Emily, Johnny, Cheryl, and Sarah; proud "Papa" of Ava; dear brother of Billy, Bridget (Bill), Pam, Eric (Heather), Johnny (Mary), and the late Dave; devoted son of the late John Melvin (the late Rose) Cavins; son-in-law of Anthony (MaryAnn) Napolitano and Sara (Glen) Luecke; brother-in-law of Andy (CPD), Ada (Dave) Garcia, and Anthony (Jamie) Napolitano; godfather of Shannon; fond uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday,April 23, 2019,from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Olson Burke-Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6471 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago. FuneralWednesday,April 24, 2019, at 9:15 a.m.,from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Rd., Chicago, for Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in care of Rick's family would be appreciated. For additional information:(773) 774-3333.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019