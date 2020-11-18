1/
Richard (Dick) Callahan
1924 - 2020
Callahan , Richard (Dick)

Callahan, Richard (Dick) 96. His horse finally came in. Born in Chicago to Edward and Anna Callahan on 8/2/1924, Dick hit "Bingo" on 11/8/2020. Loving husband and sparing partner for 71 years of Marjorie (née Fleming); father of Richard Jr.(Bic), Patrick (Gale), and Margie (Dave) Crawford; grandpa to Tim(Maggie), Kit, and Peter Callahan; and Ryne (Tracy), Katie (Kevin), and Colin (Natalie) Crawford; great Grandpa to Elliott & Theadore Crawford; big brother to Lola; uncle Dick to the mob. Blessed by the loving company of caregivers Catherine, Mona, and Bob, three souls he tried to corrupt with poker and bingo. Claimed many a bookie as a dependent. Wouldn't abide bullies (thumped a few). He and Ma promoted fair play and subtle revenge, so watch it. Combat veteran of Battles of the Bulge, Ruhr Pocket. Spent thirty years at Cook County Jail (as a plumber). Seventy-one year member of Plumbers' Local 130. Was a font of war stories and tales of Chicago. Chicago has lost a treasure and an historian. He was saddened that the virus kept him from his family, but happy that Notre Dame beat Clemson. Now the comedy team of Dickie & Marge are reunited. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
Cooney Funeral Homes
