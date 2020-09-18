Berggren, Richard
Richard Berggren, age 79, of Niles, formerly of Skokie, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Longtime Special Education teacher, Talcott School, Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Nancy R., nee Tinzmann; loving father of Jennifer and the late Kristofer; dear brother-in-law of James (Susan) Tinzmann; fond uncle of Melissa (Eric Banta) Tinzmann and Erica (John) Ly and great-uncle of Harper Ly and Kaleb Tinzmann; dear cousin of many in America and in Sweden. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics
