Beemster, Richard Allen Age 57. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Thompson) loving father of Kyle; devoted son of Richard and Annie "Lee" (nee Lightsey); proud brother of Doug (Tonya) Beemster and Pam (Tony) Curatolo; fond uncle, nephew, cousin, and devoted friend to many. Visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral information: call (708) 422-2700, or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 16, 2019
