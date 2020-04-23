Bagniewski, Richard R., Age 82, of Palos Heights, IL. He was the loving son of the late Michael and the late Tillie; beloved husband of the late Mary née Magner; treasured brother of the late Daniel (the late Joan) and the late Nancy; cherished uncle of Michael (Debby), Daniel and Linda; fond great uncle of Jessica; great great uncle of Jacob, Dean and the late Nolan; he was loved by many. Member of Our Lady of the Ridge Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He was a devoted employee of ComEd for over 35 years. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Info 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.