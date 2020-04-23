Richard Bagniewski
Bagniewski, Richard R., Age 82, of Palos Heights, IL. He was the loving son of the late Michael and the late Tillie; beloved husband of the late Mary née Magner; treasured brother of the late Daniel (the late Joan) and the late Nancy; cherished uncle of Michael (Debby), Daniel and Linda; fond great uncle of Jessica; great great uncle of Jacob, Dean and the late Nolan; he was loved by many. Member of Our Lady of the Ridge Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He was a devoted employee of ComEd for over 35 years. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Info 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
