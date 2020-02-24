|
|
Rybarczyk, Richard and Mary Mary, age 84, passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 sadly followed by her husband Richard, age 85, February 19, 2020 both at Amita Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Residents of Romeoville for the past 25 years, formerly of Chicago. They are survived by their loving children; Tom (Pam) Rybarczyk and Catherine (Antonio) Tollinchi; grandchildren Elizabeth, Michelle, Timothy and Crystal Rybarczyk; great-grandchildren Christian and Steven; Richard's sister Joanne (the late Raymond) Nieman and brother Ronald (Eileen) Kayfas also numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a son Stephen Rybarczyk; Mary's parents Michael and Josephine Konopka; four brothers and two sisters also Richard's parents John and Helen Rybarczyk and one brother. Visitation, Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Tuesday, February 25, 2020 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle for an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. (www.anderson-goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 24, 2020