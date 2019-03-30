Purwin, Rhonda February, 1955 - January, 2019. Rhonda Purwin died of breast cancer last week in her adopted hometown of Chicago, Illinois. She was a few days short of her 65th birthday. Rhonda was born in San Jose, California to Elaine and Ted Purwin. She attended Willow Glen High School and later graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1977, earning a bachelor's degree in Conservation of Natural Resources. She received her master's in Home Economics from San Francisco State University in 1980. Rhonda began her career in the food industry, working at Ketchum Inc. in San Francisco, where she led public relations for the potato industry. Her most notable contribution was helping to change the way we think about potatoes as a healthy and interesting food; she came up with new ways to eat potatoes, like potato skins. While potatoes may seem a pedestrian food, Rhonda could make them fascinating and used her enthusiasm to promote them in recipes and through contacts with chefs and food journalists. After moving from San Francisco to Chicago, Rhonda worked at the Careers Through Culinary Arts Program, where she worked with underprivileged kids, helping them land good jobs in the restaurant industry. Later she went on to become Director of Enrollment and Industry Relations for Washburne Culinary Institute, where she worked until 2013. Her LinkedIn connections are a veritable Who's Who in the restaurant industry. Rhonda enjoyed theater, art, travel, and great food. On a recent visit to New York, she saw ten plays in one week. She also loved animals and cared for numerous rescue dogs and cats throughout her life. Rhonda is survived by her sister, Janis Decker; brother, Perry Purwin; nieces and nephews, Elisha (Daniel), Rachel, Rebecca, Angie, Keith (Ruth), and Ashley; along with three great-nephews and one great-niece. She will be deeply missed by her many cousins and family members who enjoyed her company while joining her at one of her favorite restaurants. Memorial donations may be made to the A.S.C.P.A. http://bit.ly/2WHe58h. A memorial service will be held for friends and family at 2626 Lakeview Drive Chicago, IL in the Clubroom on Friday, April 4, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary