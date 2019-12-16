Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Rhea Rosen

Rhea Rosen Obituary
Rosen, Rhea Rhea Rosen nee Skolnik, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Hyman Joseph Rosen. Devoted mother of Caryn Rosen Adelman and Elaine (Michael) Hamilton. Proud grandmother of Noreen (Michael) Kreda, Stuart Adelman, Sheryl Kimmel, Jamie (John) Bath, Daniel (Angie) Adelman, Joshua (Marissa) Hamilton, Samuel (Melissa) Hamilton and Adam (Amanda) Hamilton. Loving great grandmother of Jacklyn, Marcy, Cade, Mason, Jenna, Jake, William, Sophia, Nathaniel, Natanya, Yitzhak, Gabriel, Levi, Jane, Grant, Carter, Nathan, and Tyler. Dear sister of Marvin (Edith) Skolnik, Morton (Marlene) Skolnik, the late Florence (the late Stanley) Siegler and the late Charlie Levy. Service Tuesday 10AM at Central Avenue Synagogue, 874 Central Ave., Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Waldheim Jewish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 16, 2019
