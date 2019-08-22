Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim (BJBE)
1201 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Renee Kraus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renee Kraus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renee Kraus Obituary
Kraus, Renee (nee Lebo) 85, beloved wife of the late Arthur Kraus and beloved partner of the late Jacob Brody; loving mother of Laurence Kraus, Bonnie (Scott) Litch and Ilyse (Tim) Degen and stepmother of Susan Van Cleve and Beth Brody (Lev Goldberg); cherished Gramma Nay of Arden, Drew, Zoey, Emma, Jake, Sam and Alena; dear sister of Edythe (the late Ronald) Newman and the late Tryna (the late Bernard) Silverstein; fond sister-in-law of Esther (the late Archie) Lieberman and June (the late Paul) Finfer; many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Friday 9:30 a.m. at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim (BJBE), 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation BJBE. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now