Lingel, Renate "Omi" (nee Bosch) Age 93, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Henry; dear mother of Lillian (Ronald) Simmons and Cynthia (Walter) Penkala; loving grandmother of Todd (Lindsey) Simmons, Jen (Alonso Noguera) Simmons, Joe (Sophia) Penkala, and Christine (Brian) Marikos; cherished great-grandmother of Ronni Renate Simmons, Braidi Young Simmons, Henry James Penkala, Eleanor Renate Marikos, Ty Robert Henry Simmons, William John Marikos, Milo Werner Penkala, and Emmalu Wren Noguera Simmons. Visitation, Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Friday, October 25, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m., at St. John Brebeuf Catholic Church, 8305 N. Harlem Ave., Niles. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Memorial contributions may be made to Rainbow Hospice & Palliative Care (www.rainbowhospice.org), 2601 Navistar Dr., Bldg. 4, Floor 1, Lisle, IL, 60532 or Norwood Crossing (www.norwoodcrossing.org), 6016 N. Nina Ave., Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 23, 2019