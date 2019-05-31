Home

Boone's Funeral Service
3240 W 79Th St
Chicago, IL 60652
(773) 350-2453
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Boone's Funeral Service
3240 W 79Th St
Chicago, IL 60652
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
8441 S. St. Lawrence Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
8441 S. St. Lawrence Ave.
View Map
Brown, Jr., Dr. Reginald V. Distinguished educator, gifted athlete and astute politician, passed away on May 26, 2019, at Christ Hospital after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reginald, Sr. and Ruby Brown; and his brother, Leroy. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 64 years, Faye Jewel; brothers, Charlie and Herbert, Sr.; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Dr. Brown touched the lives of so many students, parents, teachers and those who chose to enter the political arena. Upon graduating from DuSable High School, he entered Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN, on a basketball scholarship. He earned his Master's Degree from DePaul University and his PhD from Nova University in Florida. His visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Boone's Funeral Services, 3240 W. 79th St. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Mark United Methodist Church located at 8441 S. St. Lawrence Ave. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Repast at 11:00 a.m. and funeral. Entombment will be at Oakwoods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to his beloved Chicago Alumni Chapter of Tennessee State University at P.O. Box 436986, Chicago, IL 60643-6986.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2019
