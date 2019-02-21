Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
3535 Thornwood Rd.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
3535 Thornwood Rd
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Cameron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Cameron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina Cameron Obituary
Cameron, Regina Age 75, of Glenview, IL, diedMonday,February 18th, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Conor and Brendan; caring sister of Mary Beeler, Frank (Julie) Cameron, Peg (Bob) Ciraldo, Mike (Wendy) Cameron, Jane (Jamie) Allen, and the late Tom (Mary Ellen) Cameron Jr. The funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m.Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 3535 Thornwood Rd., Glenview, IL. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Special Olympics,103 Schelter Rd #25, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 OR , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral information847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.