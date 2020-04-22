Rebecca Rose Philiminia "Beckey" Casa
Casa, Rebecca Rose Philiminia "Beckey" Rebecca Rose Philiminia "Beckey" Casa, lifelong resident of Bridgeport, passed away suddenly April 18, 2020. Beloved fiancée of Jason Calascibetta; loving daughter of Peter and Marcella Nowinski, nee Schubmehl and Angelo Casa; devoted granddaughter of Josephine Casa, nee Narbone and the late Frank and Violet Rinella, nee Kirsch, Peter Casa, Harold "Weasel" Schubmehl and great-granddaughter of the late William "Whitey" Kirsch and Rose Smith; dear sister of Barry (Amy) Nowinski, Rickey Nowinski (Jackie Bowen), Samantha Nowinski, Sabrina "Beannie" Nowinski (Rick Hunt, fiancé); adored Tee Tee of Marsalina and Izabel; cherished cousin of Vincent Rinella; dearest friend of Dale Borg; dear future daughter-in-law of Nick and Linda Calascibetta; dearest mother of Michelle, Cookie, Ella, Tina and the rest of her furbabies; fond niece, cousin, and friend to many, all of whom she dearly loved. Beckey was a great lover of the Wizard of Oz and she would want to share these quotes to comfort those who miss her bright light and presence: "Where troubles melt like lemon drops away above the chimney tops, that's where you'll find me. May God bless you and keep you, until we meet again somewhere over the rainbow. There's no place like Home." Service and entombment private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A memorial celebration of Beckey's life will be arranged when it is safe to gather post-pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to For the Love of Alex, a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Charity, www.fortheloveofalex.org. Arrangements entrusted to Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com or 312-225-8500. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 22, 2020.
Our prayers are with you and we share in your grief . Jen , Tracy and Beckey were like sisters growing up. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Shirley Brady
Friend
