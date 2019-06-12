|
|
Vatch, Raymond J. Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Vatch (nee Kosiek); loving father of Pamela (Salvatore A.) Zambuto, Sr., Raymond John, and Ted Vatch; dear grandfather of Salvatore, Jr. (Theresa) Zambuto, Christine (Anthony) Ramirez, Hayley (Allan) Breden, Hannah, Olivia, and Daniel Vatch; dearest great-grandfather of Lily, Logan, and Parker; and fond brother of Harriet (Clem) Michaud. Predeceased by his siblings, Helen, Dan, Ed, Steve, and Bob; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 South Archer Ave., at Keeler. Funeral Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., from the funeral home to the Church of St. Bruno. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Private Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elmwood. Member of PFC Ted Stempien VFW Post-8821, Archer-Highland Post 698 American Legion, Archer Heights Civic Association, former St. Bruno Usher, Holy Name Society, and Knights of Columbus. (773) 767-2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 12, 2019