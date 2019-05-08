Trojanowski, Raymond G. "Ray Ray" Age 30, late of Lockport, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Hinsdale, a lifelong Lockport Resident. Employed by UPS as a package handler for the past eight years. A 2003 graduate of Taft Grade School, Lockport, and a 2007 graduate of Lockport Township High School. An avid Duke, Chicago Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks fan, loved playing baseball, softball, basketball, football, and enjoyed golfing. Ray was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Patricia Klug; and paternal grandparents, Raymond and Dolores Trojanowski; and one uncle, Gerald Klug. Survived by his loving mother and step father, Kathleen and Peter Herbig; three cherished siblings, Laurryn (Matthew) McDaniel, James, and Brandon Trojanowski; three adored nieces and one nephew, Aynsley, Gavriel, Eliana and Sofia McDaniel; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, step-grandparents, and dear friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Chicago Cubs Charity, Community Affairs, Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago, IL 60613, in Ray's name would be appreciated. Services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, from the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, 1105 E. 9th (159th) St., Lockport, IL 60441, at 10:45 a.m., to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lockport, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019, in the funeral home chapel, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary