Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
6949 West 63rd Place
Chicago, IL

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
6949 West 63rd Place
Chicago, IL

Raymond Sutkowski Obituary
Sutkowski, Raymond F. Veteran Army. Beloved husband of the late Marlene Catherine (nee Borak); loving father of Michael (Barbara) Sutkowski, Debra Sutkowski, Sharon (Michael) Rak and Raymond (Lauren) Sutkowski; cherished grandfather of Joseph and Alessandra Sutkowski and David and Catherine Rak; fond brother of John Sutkowski and the late Florence Potempa and the late Irene Fabian. Past President and member of Local #153 I.F.P.T.E. and member of the American Legion Post #1028. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Rene Goupil Church, 6949 West 63rd Place, Chicago, IL 60638. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home, 708-458-0208. Please visit Raymond's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 29, 2019
