|
|
Severin, Raymond "Joe" Loving husband of Agatha Severin; cherished father of Barbara Cerda, Regina (Jim) Mccaffrey, and Marsha Severin; proud grandfather of Alexandria Cerda, Natalie (Neil) Werner, Brandon Cerda, Catherine Cerda, Cassie (Jason) Udelhofen, Casey Janus, Cameron Janus, Calvin (Danielle) Janus, Raven Singleton, Benny Singleton; loving great-grandfather of Casey and Audrey; cherished brother of Raymond, Dolores, Mercid, Allen, Sheila, Alvin, Patricia, Neal Jr., Geraldine, and Gerald; loving uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by his grandparents, the late Touzin (the late Nathalie) Severin, and the late Raymond LaCour and the late Roberta Severin-Monette. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646, followed by a chapel service on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2019