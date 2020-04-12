Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
(708) 496-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Schleder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Schleder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Schleder Obituary
Schleder, Raymond N. Age 92, World War II U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved son of the late Matthias J. and the late Rose Schleder; loving brother of the late Matthias H. (Ardell) Schleder, the late Eleanor Schleder, the late Dorothy (the late Edward) Keane, the late George (the late Alice) Schleder, the late Leonard (the late Gladys) Schleder and the late James (the late Ellen) Schleder; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to recent health safety protocols concerning COVID-19, Services and Interment Will Be Private. Raymond will be laid to rest at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Arrangements by Hann Funeral Home, Bridgeview, IL. For info call 708-496-3344 or www.hannfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -