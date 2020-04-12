|
|
Schleder, Raymond N. Age 92, World War II U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved son of the late Matthias J. and the late Rose Schleder; loving brother of the late Matthias H. (Ardell) Schleder, the late Eleanor Schleder, the late Dorothy (the late Edward) Keane, the late George (the late Alice) Schleder, the late Leonard (the late Gladys) Schleder and the late James (the late Ellen) Schleder; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to recent health safety protocols concerning COVID-19, Services and Interment Will Be Private. Raymond will be laid to rest at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Arrangements by Hann Funeral Home, Bridgeview, IL. For info call 708-496-3344 or www.hannfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020