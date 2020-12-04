Puglia , Raymond
Loving son of the late Charles and Josephine Puglia. Dear brother of Barbara Baer Loni, the late Anthony and the late Gary. Cherished uncle of Nadine (William) O'Malley, and Brittany (Chris) Amato. Great uncle of Annie, Billy, Lindsey, Christy, Brian, and Leo. Raymond retired from the Franklin Park Park District after many years of service. Family will gather at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. For info please call (the funeral home at (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
