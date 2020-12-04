1/
Raymond Puglia
{ "" }
Puglia , Raymond

Loving son of the late Charles and Josephine Puglia. Dear brother of Barbara Baer Loni, the late Anthony and the late Gary. Cherished uncle of Nadine (William) O'Malley, and Brittany (Chris) Amato. Great uncle of Annie, Billy, Lindsey, Christy, Brian, and Leo. Raymond retired from the Franklin Park Park District after many years of service. Family will gather at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. For info please call (the funeral home at (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
DEC
5
Service
11:00 AM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
December 3, 2020
Sweet Raymond, I’ll bring you the Sunday Chicago Tribune, but don’t hide it under the bed!
Alex Fomin
