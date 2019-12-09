|
Dauer, Raymond P. Retired C.P.D.; beloved husband of the late Carole (nee Vincent); loving father of Mary Carole (Robert) Krakow, Thomas (Brandi), James, Michael, Joseph Dauer; dear son of the late Bruno and Bernice Daukshas; devoted grandfather of Chistopher, Matthew, Alexis, Daniel, Jack, Claire, Jake, Jason and Caitlyn; dearest brother-in-law of Richard (Mary Jane) Vincent and Rosanne (the late William) Miller; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3:00 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Bede the Venerable Church Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 9, 2019