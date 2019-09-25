Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
6135 S. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Oracki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Oracki II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Oracki II Obituary
Oracki II, Raymond S. 75, September 24, 2019, lifetime resident of the Southwest side of Chicago-Clearing neighborhood, devoted son of the late Raymond S. Oracki and the recently departed Bessie M. Oracki; loving brother of Gerald J. Oracki (late) and Kathleen (late Gerald) Roberts; dear uncle of Gerald (Laura) Roberts, Michael (Kristi) Roberts, Mack (Kelly) Roberts, and Katelyn (Eric) Reyes; great-uncle of Marisa, Emily, Jacob, Audrey, Elaina, Grace, Brantley, and Emmerson. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Funeral Saturday, September 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Burial private, St. Mary Cemetery. Services will conclude at church with military honors. Please visit RAYMOND ORACKI BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now