Oracki II, Raymond S. 75, September 24, 2019, lifetime resident of the Southwest side of Chicago-Clearing neighborhood, devoted son of the late Raymond S. Oracki and the recently departed Bessie M. Oracki; loving brother of Gerald J. Oracki (late) and Kathleen (late Gerald) Roberts; dear uncle of Gerald (Laura) Roberts, Michael (Kristi) Roberts, Mack (Kelly) Roberts, and Katelyn (Eric) Reyes; great-uncle of Marisa, Emily, Jacob, Audrey, Elaina, Grace, Brantley, and Emmerson. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Funeral Saturday, September 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Burial private, St. Mary Cemetery. Services will conclude at church with military honors. Please visit RAYMOND ORACKI BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 25, 2019