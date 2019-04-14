Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Nohava
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Nohava

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Nohava Obituary
Nohava, Raymond Joseph Age 96. U.S. Army, WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of Marlene Nohava and the late Lois Nohava; cherished father of Raylene LaFaire, Kathleen Pucel, and Gerald (the late Sandra) Bozzi; cherished grandfather of Jamie Bozzi, Renee LaFaire, Brian (Marie) Wasielewski, Lauren (Thomas) Miller, Scott (Lauren) Pucel, and Linsdey Bozzi; dear great-grandfather of Anthony and Taylor Dennis and Nathaniel and Leah Pucel; fond uncle of Calvin Schwartz. Visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 block south of Ogden), Downers Grove, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now