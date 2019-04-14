|
Nohava, Raymond Joseph Age 96. U.S. Army, WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of Marlene Nohava and the late Lois Nohava; cherished father of Raylene LaFaire, Kathleen Pucel, and Gerald (the late Sandra) Bozzi; cherished grandfather of Jamie Bozzi, Renee LaFaire, Brian (Marie) Wasielewski, Lauren (Thomas) Miller, Scott (Lauren) Pucel, and Linsdey Bozzi; dear great-grandfather of Anthony and Taylor Dennis and Nathaniel and Leah Pucel; fond uncle of Calvin Schwartz. Visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 block south of Ogden), Downers Grove, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019