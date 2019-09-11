|
Mokry, Raymond J. Age 79, late of the East Side and formerly of South Chicago passed away on September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bonita M. "Bonnie" Mokry; loving father of Steven (Trish) Skirnick and Cindy (John) O'Donohue; devoted grandfather of Andrew Skirnick, Olivia Skirnick, Alan Michael Skirnick and Steven O'Donohue; dear brother of Joseph (Ruth) Mokry; fond uncle of Chris, Alissa and Joey. U.S. Army Veteran. Member of American Legion Post #220. Owner of Reliable Plumbing. Avid fisherman who loved going to Minnesota and Canada for Walleye fishing. Visitation Thursday 4:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617. Cemetery private. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 11, 2019