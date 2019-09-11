Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
1200 S. Ewing Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S. Ewing Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Raymond Mokry Obituary
Mokry, Raymond J. Age 79, late of the East Side and formerly of South Chicago passed away on September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bonita M. "Bonnie" Mokry; loving father of Steven (Trish) Skirnick and Cindy (John) O'Donohue; devoted grandfather of Andrew Skirnick, Olivia Skirnick, Alan Michael Skirnick and Steven O'Donohue; dear brother of Joseph (Ruth) Mokry; fond uncle of Chris, Alissa and Joey. U.S. Army Veteran. Member of American Legion Post #220. Owner of Reliable Plumbing. Avid fisherman who loved going to Minnesota and Canada for Walleye fishing. Visitation Thursday 4:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617. Cemetery private. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 11, 2019
