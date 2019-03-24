Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st St.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Milnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Milnes Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Milnes Jr. Obituary
Milnes Jr., Raymond G. Age 67, of Orland Park. Beloved husband of Cheryl (nee Czajkowski); loving father of Laura (Chris) Neu, Raymond III (Sarah), Daniel (Maria) and David (Amanda); devoted grandfather of Maddy, Charlie, Raymond IV, Mallory, Archer, Eli, Liam, Brooks, and baby girl Milnes expected in August 2019; cherished son of Maybelle and the late Raymond Sr.; loving brother of Scott (Lynda) Milnes; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Retired partner of KPMG Real Estate Group. Visitation Monday, March 25, 2019, 3 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Funeral Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 9:15 a.m. to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park, Mass 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Ray Milnes to Holy Trinity High School, 1443 W. Division St., Chicago, IL 60642. For info, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com. Interment Private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now