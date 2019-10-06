|
McGill, Raymond D. 83 years old, U.S. Marine Veteran. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Gilio); devoted father of Brian (Megan) and Craig; loving grandfather of Christopher and Mary Rose; dear brother of the late Jack (Charleen); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:30 a.m. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 6, 2019