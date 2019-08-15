Home

Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Raymond Lipinski
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BRADY-GILL FUNERAL HOME
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
BRADY-GILL FUNERAL HOME
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Raymond Lipinski


1929 - 2019
Lipinski, Raymond M. 90. U.S. Army Veteran. Died peacefully on August 13, 2019, after a brief illness. Ray was the loving and caring husband of the late Dorothy (nee Sumara) who has been gone for 17 years. Loving son of the late Theodore and the late Mary. Brother of the late Robert "Bob" (Betty). Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Many loving cousins. A special thank you to Reverend Anthony Markus for his years of friendship and spiritual blessings. A very wonderful friend Paul May, who was always there for Ray. Many thanks. Also, a thank you to Kathy Farrell, who was always there to help at home and at the hospital, and to David Schoenhofen, who Ray could always count on. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park to St. George Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Visitation Friday 2:00-8:00 p.m. Arrangements by Wolniak Funeral Directors. For Info: (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 15, 2019
