Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Lee, Raymond E. Korean War Navy Vet., beloved husband of 57 years to Patricia L. (nee Curtis), passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side after a five year battle with Lewy Body Disease, loving father of Scott Lee; cherished grandfather of Brandon Barber-Lee; dear brother of John, Joseph (Nita), Doris (the late Ernie), Margaret (the late Howard), Virginia (the late Kenny) and Marion Lee; dearest son of the late John Henry and Maude Lee (nee Smithwick); devoted brother-in-law of Thomas (Jan), Mary, Alice (Alan), Rita (Leonard), Jamie (Allen), George (Kathy); a special thank you to Dalia for all she did for Raymond and our family. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.Funeral Friday, 10:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Raymond was a Retired Burbank Firefighter, member of IL Professional Firefighters Association, St. Albert the Great Church, Holy Name Society and he was a eucharist minister. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Lewy Body Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2020
