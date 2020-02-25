|
|
Lee, Raymond E. Korean War Navy Vet., beloved husband of 57 years to Patricia L. (nee Curtis), passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side after a five year battle with Lewy Body Disease, loving father of Scott Lee; cherished grandfather of Brandon Barber-Lee; dear brother of John, Joseph (Nita), Doris (the late Ernie), Margaret (the late Howard), Virginia (the late Kenny) and Marion Lee; dearest son of the late John Henry and Maude Lee (nee Smithwick); devoted brother-in-law of Thomas (Jan), Mary, Alice (Alan), Rita (Leonard), Jamie (Allen), George (Kathy); a special thank you to Dalia for all she did for Raymond and our family. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.Funeral Friday, 10:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Raymond was a Retired Burbank Firefighter, member of IL Professional Firefighters Association, St. Albert the Great Church, Holy Name Society and he was a eucharist minister. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Lewy Body Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2020