Brand, Raymond L. "Ray" Raymond L. "Ray" Brand, 90. Beloved husband of Sheila Brand nee Noparstak. Loving father of Kenneth (Rosalie) and the late David Brand and step-father of Gary (Rachel) and Arthur (Emmyln). Proud grandfather of Naomi, Devin, Brittany, Rory, Jordan, Gabrielle, Alexander, Benjamin, Sierra, Ryder and Halle. Proud great-grandfather of Juliett. In order to keep everyone safe, all services and shiva will be private. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2020