Krystyn, Jr., Raymond J. Age 53, passed awayMay 13, 2020. Devoted son of the late Raymond, Sr., (the late Sophie nee Stawasz). Loving brother of Richard, Thomas and Karen. Dearest nephew of David Dowejko (the late Bernice nee Stawasz). Dear and loving cousin to many. VisitationMonday,9:00 11:00 a.m. atMuzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. FuneralMonday, 11:00 a.m. at Muzyka Chapel. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2020.