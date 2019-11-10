|
GIZA, RAYMOND J. Devoted son of the late Lottie (nee Wojnicki) and late Adolph Giza; loving brother of Richard (Barbara) and Leonard Giza; dear uncle of Richard (Lucy) Giza, Jr. and Daniel (Janeen) Giza; dearest great uncle and great-great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, November 10, 2019, 3-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Avenue, corner of Keeler. Funeral Monday, November 11, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Richard. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. (773) 767.2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019