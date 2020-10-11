O'Donnell, Jr., Raymond F.
Raymond F. O'Donnell, Jr., 90, of Riverside passed away on October 9, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. U.S. Army Veteran-Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen, nee Creadon and the late Nancy, nee Ferguson; loving father of Raymond (Lisa), Shawna (Tom) Reidy, Ralph (Jane), Susan (Larry) Zdarsky, Patsy O'Donnell (David Faber) and the late Julie O'Donnell; proud grandfather of Wesley, Steven, Nicholas, Bradley, Connor, Liam, Reilly and Alexa; dear brother of the late Jayne Zine and Thomas O'Donnell. Ray was an avid sports fan; a proud member of Old St. Pat's Church and the Naturals Men's Club. Funeral Mass is private and will be live streamed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on Old St. Pat's Website (www.oldstpats.org
). Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to The Scottish home, 2800 Desplaines Ave, North Riverside, IL 60546 and to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of his daughter Julie. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family – Kenneth D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
