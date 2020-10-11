1/
Raymond F. O'Donnell Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Donnell, Jr., Raymond F.

Raymond F. O'Donnell, Jr., 90, of Riverside passed away on October 9, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. U.S. Army Veteran-Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen, nee Creadon and the late Nancy, nee Ferguson; loving father of Raymond (Lisa), Shawna (Tom) Reidy, Ralph (Jane), Susan (Larry) Zdarsky, Patsy O'Donnell (David Faber) and the late Julie O'Donnell; proud grandfather of Wesley, Steven, Nicholas, Bradley, Connor, Liam, Reilly and Alexa; dear brother of the late Jayne Zine and Thomas O'Donnell. Ray was an avid sports fan; a proud member of Old St. Pat's Church and the Naturals Men's Club. Funeral Mass is private and will be live streamed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on Old St. Pat's Website (www.oldstpats.org). Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to The Scottish home, 2800 Desplaines Ave, North Riverside, IL 60546 and to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of his daughter Julie. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family – Kenneth D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Live streamed on Old St. Pat’s Website ( www.oldstpats.org )
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 11, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr O’Donnell. My condolences are extended to the entire family. I have been friends with Suzy and Larry for many years.
FRED GADE
Friend
October 10, 2020
Mary Ellen and the entire O’Donnell family, I am sorry to hear about Ray. He was a great part of my life and I loved his like my own father. I know he will be missed by everyone. I will always cherish my time with the O’Donnell family.
God Bless all of you, I love everyone in the family and will keep you in my Prayers.

V
V
Family
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved