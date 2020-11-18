Darby , Raymond F.
Raymond F. Darby, age 86, of O'Fallon, IL, formally of Chicago, passed away on
Sunday, November 16, 2020 at The Colonnade Senior Living in O'Fallon, IL. Raymond was born April 26, 1934 in Chicago, IL. He was a veteran of the US Army. After his time in the Army, he became a Chemical Operator at Nalco Chemical in Chicago. His life revolved around his family and friends. You could always count on him to lend a helping hand and offer his advice. Many would say he was the walking encyclopedia for Chicago. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn S. Darby (nee Bearden); parents, John and Margaret (nee Schuberth) Darby; brothers, Edward and Joseph Darby. Surviving are his children, Anne Marie (Michael) Nowak of O'Fallon, IL and Raymond Edward of Maryville, TN; brothers, James Charles Darby (Patrick Bova) and John Darby of Mokena, IL; grandchildren, Anthony (Pamala Figueroa-Fiancé) Hippleheuser, Colton (Azia) Nowak, Rebecca Nowak, Victoria Nowak, Rowan Darby, Natasha Darby, Sonja Darby and Jordan Darby; great grandchild, Brandon Nowak. Memorials in Raymond's honor may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL, 60950. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
. Per his wishes, Raymond will be cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held on his birthday, April 26, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
