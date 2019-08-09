Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Barnabas Church
10134 S Longwood Dr
Chicago, IL 60643
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Calabrese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Calabrese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Calabrese Obituary
Calabrese, Raymond Son of the late Raymond and the late Barbara (nee Ryan) Calabrese; fond nephew of James (Janice) Ryan, Jr., and the late Lenard (Judith) Ryan; beloved nephew of Patricia E. Ryan; cousin of Elizabeth (Donald) Karas, Kevin (Nadine) Ryan CFD, Martin Ryan, Suzanne (Michael) Zaleski. Bridgid (Kevin) O'Neal and Courtney (John) Natkevicius; friend of many of Briar Place, Indian Head Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness, 8324 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL 60077. Memorial Service Saturday, August 10th 9:30 to 10:30 visitation, followed by 10:30 Mass at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.