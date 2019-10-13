|
|
Baumhart, S.J., Fr. Raymond C. October 10, 2019. Age 95. A Jesuit for over 70 years. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. Before entering the Society, Ray graduated from DePaul Academy in Chicago and attended DePaul University while working as the Associate Director of the Chicago chapter of the Boys Club (now named Boys and Girls Clubs of America), an organization which provides after-school programs and mentoring for young people. In 1943 he transferred to Northwestern University (from which in 1945 he earned a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration) and enlisted in the Navy. Ray began his navy career by studying at Northwestern and, in 1944, studying Business Administration at the Harvard Business School. He went to sea on the President Polk, a troop transport ship, as a junior officer in 1945. Ray was honorably discharged from the Navy and entered the Society in 1946. In 1963, Ray was the first clergyman to earn a Doctorate in Business Administration from Harvard University. His dissertation was on business ethics. After ordination and the completion of coursework for his doctorate, Fr. Ray spent over three decades at Loyola University Chicago. He taught personnel management, business ethics, and statistics (1962-1966), was assistant dean (1963-1964) and dean of the School of Business Administration (1964-1966). He then spent two years (1966-1968) researching and writing at the Cambridge Center for Social Studies (a Jesuit think tank aimed at work on business ethics and social justice). Fr. Ray returned to Loyola as the executive vice president (1968-1969) before becoming the acting vicepresident of Loyola's Medical Center (1969-1970).He had a major hand in the 1969 opening of the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois. In 1970, Fr. Ray became the twenty-first (and longest serving) president of Loyola University Chicago (1970-1993). His tenure saw the university grow in both enrollment and physical space. When Fr. Ray was elected president,Loyola University owned 31 buildings and when he left office, the university owned 83 buildings.Flanner Hall, Maguire Hall, Halas Sports Center, and the Crown Center are four examples of campus buildings constructed during his presidency. Additionally, Fr. Ray oversaw the merging of Mundelein College with Loyola in 1991. After a well-deserved sabbatical, Fr. Ray served on Cardinal Bernardin's and [then] Cardinal George's advisory cabinet, became the Director of Evangelization and Christian Life for the Archdiocese of Chicago (1994-2000), and served as a personal consultant to Cardinal George (2000-2011). He also served the Loyola University Jesuit Community as superior of the Jesuit residence (2006-2007) and treasurer of the community (2007-2011). In 2011, Fr. Ray was missioned to Colombiere Center to pray for the Society of Jesus, pray for the Church, and care for his health. Ray was always a gentleman. He graciously greeted and conversed with those he encountered. He had a big smile and an infectious laugh. In all of his jobs and ministries, Ray humbly practiced servant leadership and encouraged (and empowered) others to do the same. He was greatly admired and respected by colleagues and counterparts alike for his insights, strategic planning, and gentle but direct capacity for making decisions, large and small.Hewas a very effective mentor to many younger Jesuits as they prepared for or began their administrative service to the Society or in one of our apostolic works. Visitation is Thursday, October 17, 2019, 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Colombiere. Funeral Mass Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd., Clarkston, MI with burial to follow. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org to read full obituary, sign guestbook, or make an online memorial gift. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 13, 2019