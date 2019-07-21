Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Ray Piagentini Obituary
Piagentini, Ray L. Veteran of WWII Navy USS Oregon City and the Korean War US Army. He was a butcher for Jewel Foods for 36 years. Husband of the late Margaret; father of Raymond (Paulette), Russell (Janine), and Ronald (Annette); cherished grandfather of Lauren, Lindsay, Danielle, Elise, Renee, and the late Matthew; devoted brother of Beverly and the late Richard (Margaret); proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, IL. Chapel Service 7:30 p.m. 773-889-1700, www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019
