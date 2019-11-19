|
Evans, Ray Age 71, November 15, 2019, beloved father of Janorise (Michael) Robinson, Kanika Evans and Ray Hardin; cherished grandfather of Isaiah Heard, Aanaiya Hardin, Emmanuel Robinson, Caleb Robinson, Zariah and Ayani Hardin; dear brother of LaVerne Reynolds and Vincent (Waahidah Alaji) Haynes; loving nephew of Marshall (Glenda) Evans; fond uncle and cousin to many. Visitation Thursday 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Road Forest Park, IL. Celebration of Life Friday 10:00 a.m. at Living Word Christian Center 7600 W. Roosevelt Forest Park, IL (708) 442-8500 or www.woodlawnchicago.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 19, 2019