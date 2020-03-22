Home

Borgia, Ray C. Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of Manuela (nee Udoni); loving father of Peter (Patricia), Paul (Victoria), John (Michelle); devoted grandfather "Nonno" of Jonathan, Brenna, Ray, Lauren, Luke, and Julianna; cherished brother of the late Rose Borgia, Helen (Ray) Degnan, and Peter (Beverly); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to CDC recommendations, funeral services for Ray will be held privately. A celebration of life in Ray's name will be held at a later date. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2020
