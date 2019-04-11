|
Gonzalez Perez, Raul Age 67, suddenly passed away April 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Oralia nee Martinez; loving father of Raul (Judith) Gonzalez, Sandra (Michael Cooper) Gonzalez, Genesis (Erik Ayala) Gonzalez and Alexander (Sandy) Gonzalez; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Raul and Lola Gonzalez; Adam Portillo and Michael Kenney; Daisie and Erik Ayala Jr.; Jaylen, Nayelli, Luciano Gonzalez and Brie Ayala-Gonzalez; dear brother of Efrain (Teordora) Gonzalez, Alberta Gonzalez and Maria Gonzalez Perez; fond uncle of many; proud master of Maxwell Gonzalez. Raul was a hardworking and dedicated family man. Visitation Friday April 12 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Service Saturday will be held at 12 Noon at Cumberland Chapels. Interment Eden Memorial Park. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 11, 2019