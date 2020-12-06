Palomo Sr., Raul
It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Raul Palomo Sr. A proud Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S Army from 1950-1956. He is now reunited with his late beloved wife, Gertrude, and his late beloved son, Ralph, whom passed away earlier this year. Raul leaves behind his devoted children; Juanita, Raul Jr., Robert (Ann), Rich (Angie), and Ray (Wei). He was a devoted brother to his family; Bertha, Joe, Mel, Carmen, Yolanda, Theresa, and his brothers Oscar and George, whom preceded him in death. Grandpa enjoyed spending time with and sharing his garage treasure's with his grandchildren; including Lisa (Garrett), Amy (Lee), Paul (Erin), Jessica, Rich Jr. (Linda), Nick, Sandra (Anthony), Zach, Ashley, and Tyler. As well as numerous great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 from 1-8pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave, Lisle IL. Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 10 th , 2020 at 10am at St. Joan of Arc Church at 820 Division St, Lisle, IL 60532. Burial will be Thursday, December 10 th at 11am at Lisle cemetery 979 Ogden Ave, Lisle, IL 60532. Per the state we will be following CDC guidelines of 10 people or less.
