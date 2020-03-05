Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
Raul Marroquin Obituary
Marroquin, Raul Korean Conflict Army Veteran, age 84, at rest March 3, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of Enriqueta nee Diaz; devoted dad of Virginia (John) Mikols, Julia (Javier) Quinones and Lisa (Sonny-Sammy) Nunez; cherished grandfather of Jessica and Steven Quinones and Maximo Nunez; fond brother-in-law of Nicholas Diaz; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 7th, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the CURLEY FUNERAL HOME (KUBINA-TYBOR DIRECTORS), 6116 W 111TH Street, Chicago Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association preferred and appreciated. 708-422-2400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2020
