Shelton, Randy Scott Was born in Elmhurst, Illinois on September 6, 1970 and passed away at the age of 49 on December 29, 2019 in Lyons, IL. He was the son of Carol Leutik (deceased) and is survived by his sister Cindy (Juan) Dominguez; his nieces Sasha Peach and Samantha (William) Swoboda; his great-niece Ramona Peach, and great-nephews Conner and Cooper Swoboda. Randy lived in the Chicago area for the majority of his life and in Kentucky from 2005-2010. He was an integral supporter and promoter for the Chicago music scene, original founder of the Chicago Metal Alliance with his friend and partner Robb Serrano, and known as Randy 'Randycutioner' Hellson to his close friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Redmond's at 5730 S. Archer Ave, Chicago, IL from 7:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. January 3, 2020. Appreciation night will be held at EXIT at 1315 W. North Ave, Chicago, IL on January 5, 2020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 3, 2020