Filas, Randy Beloved life partner of Pat Sacony; loving father of Nadine Travis, Gianna Hodo, Randy Filas Jr., Kimberly Derby, Tara Soderstrom; cherished grandfather of Sam, Irene Travis, Tyler Filas, Jayden, Ashton Soderstrom, and Tyler Zuno; Devoted son of the late John and Bernice Filas; dear brother of Beverly (the late Joe) Garcia and the late Dennis Filas. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 West 26th Street. Funeral Friday 9:45 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Barbara Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral INFO: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 11, 2019