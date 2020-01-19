|
|
Slupik, Ramona I. M.D., Age 64, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Cherished daughter of the late Roman Herman Slupik and the late Dr. Sigrid Slupik. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information, please call (773) 545-3800.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020