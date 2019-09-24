Home

Griesel Mortuary
10240 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 768-0632
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
Griesel Mortuary
10240 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Ramona C. Blanco Obituary
Blanco, Ramona C. Ramona C. Blanco (Cavazos), age 93, late of South Chicago "Bush", IL and Raymondville, TX, passed awaySunday, September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dionicio D. Blanco; loving mother of Sylvia C. Blanco, Melva (Armando) Castaneda, late Norma (Phillip) Ramos and Dionicio (late Mercedes) Blanco, Jr.; proud grandmother of Armando B. (Jennifer) Castaneda, Robert D. (Amy) Castaneda, Rachelle (Bradley) Evans, Phillip M. (Marlana) Ramos, II and Sarah Rose Ramos; cherished great-grandmother, aunt and cousin.Preceded in death by parents, Manuel and Maggie (Garza) Cavazos. Raised by aunt, Altagracia Johnston Cavazos. Funeral Services 8:30 a.m.,Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Griesel Jimenez Stodden Funeral Home, 10240 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617 to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,Wednesday, September 25,2019. (773) 768-0632orwww.grieselfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 24, 2019
