Blanco, Ramona C. Ramona C. Blanco (Cavazos), age 93, late of South Chicago "Bush", IL and Raymondville, TX, passed awaySunday, September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dionicio D. Blanco; loving mother of Sylvia C. Blanco, Melva (Armando) Castaneda, late Norma (Phillip) Ramos and Dionicio (late Mercedes) Blanco, Jr.; proud grandmother of Armando B. (Jennifer) Castaneda, Robert D. (Amy) Castaneda, Rachelle (Bradley) Evans, Phillip M. (Marlana) Ramos, II and Sarah Rose Ramos; cherished great-grandmother, aunt and cousin.Preceded in death by parents, Manuel and Maggie (Garza) Cavazos. Raised by aunt, Altagracia Johnston Cavazos. Funeral Services 8:30 a.m.,Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Griesel Jimenez Stodden Funeral Home, 10240 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617 to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,Wednesday, September 25,2019. (773) 768-0632orwww.grieselfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 24, 2019