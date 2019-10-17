Home

Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Providence of God Church
Ramon Correa-Soto Obituary
Correa-Soto, Ramon Beloved husband of the late Margarita (nee Martinez); loving father of George (Geovanny) Terrazas, Homer (Vera, and the late Maria), Raymond (Aida), the late Guadalupe, Sergio, Leticia, Anna (John) Witowski, Irma, Amanda, Ramon, and Concepcion; beloved son of the late Jose Concepcion and Maria Concepcion Correa; fond grandfather and great-grandfather of many; dear brother of nine brothers and sisters; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Funeral Services Saturday 9:15 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to Providence of God Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For Service info, (312) 225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019
