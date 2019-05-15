Home

Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Ralph Trnka
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church
13401 Wolf Rd
Orland Park, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church
13401 Wolf Rd
Orland Park, IL
Trnka, Ralph John Entered eternal life peacefully on May 1, 2019, age 88, of Tinley Park, formerly of Dolton. Beloved husband of Judy Ellen Trnka (nee Nething); dear father of Christine (Paul) Engels and Cynthia (Jeffrey) Ivin; cherished grandfather of Paul and Emma Engels and Austin and Hunter Ivin; loving brother of Janet Trnka. US Army Veteran. Graduated from IIT. Member of Beverly Ski Club and Lamplighters. Memorial visitation will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Orland Park, 13401 Wolf Rd., Orland Park, IL 60467, on Saturday May 18, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Presbyterian Church in Orland Park. Interment will be at Little Sister Cemetery in Door County, Wisconsin, at a later date. Arrangements by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 708-798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2019
