Fosco , Ralph S.
In loving memory of Ralph S. Fosco, age 72, who passed away on November 20, 2020. The second son of the late Armando, Sr. and late Gloria (nee Nappi) Fosco; dearest brother of Armando Jr. (Sharon), Joseph and Paul (Tina) Fosco; beloved uncle of Allison, Julia and the late Armando III; devoted member and officer of the Knights of Columbus; longtime resident of Oak Park, Illinois. Private visitation and funeral services were held on December 4, 2020. Interment Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois.
