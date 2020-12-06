1/
Ralph S. Fosco
Fosco , Ralph S.

In loving memory of Ralph S. Fosco, age 72, who passed away on November 20, 2020. The second son of the late Armando, Sr. and late Gloria (nee Nappi) Fosco; dearest brother of Armando Jr. (Sharon), Joseph and Paul (Tina) Fosco; beloved uncle of Allison, Julia and the late Armando III; devoted member and officer of the Knights of Columbus; longtime resident of Oak Park, Illinois. Private visitation and funeral services were held on December 4, 2020. Interment Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
DEC
4
Funeral service
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
