Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
306 W. 4th St.
Hinsdale, IL
Ralph Iovinelli Obituary
Iovinelli, Ralph W. Age 83, of Morris, IL, and formerly Naperville, IL. Passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 13, 2019.He was born in Chicago to the late Catherine (nee Radavich) and John Iovinelli. He was the beloved brother of Geraldine "Gerry" (George) Riordan; dear uncle of Karen (Keith) Walton, Sherry (Scott) Eakin, and Anthony (Lisa) Auriene; fond great-uncle of Jack, James, and Matthew. Ralph was a retired educator who taught many years at Morton East High School.He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame. Funeral services for Ralph will be heldFriday, February 15, 2019 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 306 W. 4thSt., Hinsdale, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL.In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Vitas Hospice would be appreciated.For more information please call(815) 942-5040or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019
