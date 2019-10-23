|
Fabrizio Sr., Ralph "Rocky Fab" Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth; loving father of Ralph Jr., (Fran); cherished companion and best friend of Frances Attocchi; dear godfather of Michael Ferro; devoted son of the late Genuino and Adelaide Fabrizio; caring brother of Henry (Carol) and the late Guy (late Peg) Fabrizio; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral, Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Funeral Info 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 23, 2019