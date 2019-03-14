|
|
Dlouhy Sr., Ralph E. Beloved husband of Ardell (nee Gasteier); devoted father of Ralph E. Jr. (Deborah) Dlouhy; loving son of the late William and Edna Dlouhy; dear brother of the late William Dlouhy, the late Marie Volatile, the late Teddy Dlouhy, Raymond Dlouhy, and the late Bernard Dlouhy; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, March 16, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago. Chapel Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Please omit flowers. For info: 773-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 14, 2019